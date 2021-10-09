Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 84,923 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,923 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

