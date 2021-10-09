Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,765 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $2,929,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

