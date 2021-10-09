Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 150,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

