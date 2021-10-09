Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 16,163 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

SHW stock opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

