Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,443 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $193.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $141.20 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

