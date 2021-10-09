Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,992 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $76.23.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

