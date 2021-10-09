Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 61,128 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.