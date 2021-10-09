Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

