Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

