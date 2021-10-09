Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Shares of PLD opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

