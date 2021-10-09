Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after acquiring an additional 702,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,528,000 after acquiring an additional 466,425 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

PTON stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

