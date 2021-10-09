Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $59.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

