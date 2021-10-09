Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.69 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 195,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

