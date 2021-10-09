Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.98 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.