Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.