Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $326.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.59. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

