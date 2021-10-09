Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,595,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

