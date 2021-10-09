Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.86 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 252.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,393,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,459,000 after buying an additional 1,714,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after buying an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.