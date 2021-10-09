Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $173,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 214,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

