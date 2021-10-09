Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $239,976,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,905,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,058,000 after buying an additional 4,218,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.