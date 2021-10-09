Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

