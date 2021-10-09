Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 3.97% of Bancroft Fund worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the second quarter worth $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the second quarter worth $266,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCV opened at $29.50 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.