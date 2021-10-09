Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $72.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

