Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

VYM stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12.

