Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.