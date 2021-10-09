Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 11,204 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

