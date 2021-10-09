Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 127,640 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,640 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.57% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 155.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 112,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,136.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

