Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,236 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.19% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

