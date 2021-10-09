Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,466 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $55.82.

