Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 353,439 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353,439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.55 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81.

