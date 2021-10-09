Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 63,374 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,374 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $141.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $163.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

