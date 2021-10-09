Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 85,468 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

