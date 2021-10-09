NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,311 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.31% of NortonLifeLock worth $48,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after acquiring an additional 488,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

