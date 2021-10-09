Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Novanta worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $168.73. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

