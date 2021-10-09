Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,698.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.83 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

