NuBits (USNBT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $1.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001667 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

