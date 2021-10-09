Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.48% of Nucor worth $3,581,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 134.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

