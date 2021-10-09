NuCypher Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $209.12 million and $14.05 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00231068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,305,389,545 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

