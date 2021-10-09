Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $664,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

