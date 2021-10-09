NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $4.65 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

