Nyerium (NYEX) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $18,445.33 and approximately $13.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.15 or 0.99678674 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

