Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $82.45 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $294.04 million and approximately $82.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

