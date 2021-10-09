OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $15.64 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. OAX has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $159,914.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00232627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012007 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars.

