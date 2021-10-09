Observer (OBSR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $643,508.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Observer has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $643,508.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00226717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00100805 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

