Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $542.59 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $542.59 million and approximately $47.20 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00226942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00101373 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

