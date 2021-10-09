OceanEx Token One Day Volume Reaches $159,915.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $159,915.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

