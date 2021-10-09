Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several brokerages have commented on OCGN. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of OCGN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ocugen by 338,448.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 138,764 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.