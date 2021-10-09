Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OCUL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

