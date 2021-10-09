ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Cap of $2.49 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $10,558.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,262.05 or 0.99976020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.50 or 0.00534591 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004639 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

