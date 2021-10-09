OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

